CM hails PM’s announcements for Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has welcomed the announcements made by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif during his visit to Quetta. He expressed his hope that immediate steps would be taken to implement these announcements. He also welcomed the PM’s funding of 500,000 families in Balochistan through the Benazir Income Support Program for which Rs. 10 billion has been allocated on the condition of educating their children.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to Balochistan on behalf of the people of the province and his government and said that we are grateful that Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited Quetta immediately after assuming the office of the Prime Minister and this visit is a manifestation of that. Chief Minister said that the plan to make Quetta-Karachi highway two-lane is of utmost importance and has always been a long standing demand of the people of Balochistan. Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to increase Chaman Karachi Highway from 4 lanes to 6 lanes and reduce its completion period from three years to one and half years.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, while paying homage to the initiatives and performance of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, hoped that the Prime Minister would use his administrative skills to complete the Chaman-Karachi highway as soon as possible. Chief Minister said that we are confident that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the dream of development of Balochistan will be realized and the province of Balochistan will continue to receive special attention. Chief Minister said that it has been almost 6 months since the formation of our government and by the grace of Allah we have achieved a number of important achievements in this short span of time. Decisions have been taken regarding the issues which are being implemented. In this short period of 6 months, 18 important bills have been passed in the Provincial Assembly and the legislative process is going on satisfactorily. But we have been focusing from day one to keep the stoves burning in the homes of the people in the border area.

Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to expedite the implementation of the proposed plans for the establishment of trade points and border markets on the Pak-Iran border and to grant special concessions to the people in normal trade till the arrangements for normal trade are completed. Should continue. He said that we have taken effective measures against illegal trawlers in the territorial waters of Balochistan and thank God there are no illegal trawlers in our territorial waters at present. The provincial government has set up endowment fund. “We will request the federal government to approve a special package for the youth of Balochistan in which special scholarships will be provided for the youth of Balochistan for higher education and vocational training in the educational institutions of the country,” Bizenjo said. Chief Minister said that an atmosphere of political harmony and understanding has been fostered in the province. Easy access to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has been ensured to the general public. Providing employment to the youth on merit is also our top priority. Thousands of vacancies have been advertised in various provincial departments.

“Balochistan Public Service Commission has been recruiting Assistant Commissioner, Section Officer, DSP, Tehsildar, Deputy Tehsildar and CTD,” he said. Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to recruit Balochistan youth for the quota posts of Balochistan in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. He said that Balochistan is the first province where e-tendering is being launched to maintain transparency in the development process which will be implemented from July 2022. Unlike other provinces of the country, unnecessary security check posts have been abolished in Balochistan. Chief Minister said that the projects included in the Quetta package, which has been stalled for a year and a half, have been implemented expeditiously. There can be no doubt that Pakistan’s future depends on the economic development of Balochistan.