DHF supports strike call on Modi’s visit to IIOJK

While fully endorsing the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) call for strike on Modi’s visit to Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir State on Sunday – April 24, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat(Freedom) Front (DHF) has appealed to the people of the occupied territory to observe a complete strike on the day to reiterated full hatred against India.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the DHF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that Modi’s visit to Kashmir was tantamount to rubbing salt on Kashmiris’ wounds.

“The man whose hands are soaked with the blood of innocent Kashmiris has no right whatsoever to visit Kashmir”, Rehman said, adding that Modi was responsible for killing hundreds and thousands of Kashmiris who were brutally martyred by the Indian occupation forces. Referring to enforced disappearances, killing of youth in fake encounters, the spokesman said that thousands of Kashmiris laying buried in unnamed mass graves stretched all across the territory speak volumes about Indian repression and brutalities against Kashmiris.

Terming the visit as part of BJP government’s ploy to mislead the international community, the DHF spokesman said that the visit was merely a political stunt intended to project the so-called normalcy narrative on Kashmir.

Reiterating the forum’s call for a complete strike on the day, he said, “Kashmiris would yet again foil the BJP’s nefarious designs and conspiracies it has been hatching against Kashmiris”.

Meanwhile exceptional security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the bleeding internationally-acknowledged disputes Indian occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday – where people of the State have launched struggle for liberation of the homeland from long Indian forced and unlawful rule, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

Heavily armed Indian occupying military and para military troops have been deployed in major city of Srinagar where the troops in the roads side trenches and bunkers have been deployed to deal with any eventuality in the wake of the ongoing resistance by the freedom and human rights loving people of the disputed Himalayan State where a complete black-day followed be shutter down strike has been announced by the APHC and other freedom-loving forces to reiterate complete hatred and dissociation from barbarous India on the eve of the hard liner PM Modi’s visit to the state on Sunday, the report added.