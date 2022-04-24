50 employees of CDA to perform Haj this year

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will send some 50 non-gazetted employees to perform Haj during on going year. In that regard, a Hajj balloting was held here under the chairmanship of CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed the other day.

The services of National Database Registration Authority were sought to ensure transparency in the balloting process.

A large number of officials from CDA trade union, employees and CDA board members were also present on the occasion. As per an agreement reached between the CDA management and the trade union some 50 low-income non-gazetted employees were being sent on Hajj this year, including 48 male employees and two female employees.

The number of Hajj quotas will be increased to 60 persons next year.

On the occasion, the authority’s chairman said multiple steps were being taken for the welfare of the employees so that they could serve the residents with zeal and zest.

The CDA chairman congratulated the successful candidates who will proceed for Hajj this year. He assured CDA Labour Union’s full co-operation to the management and said he believe in good working environment and always tried to resolve issues of employees in coordinated manner.