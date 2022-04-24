SHCC seals 768 healthcare establishments

Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) sealed 768 health care establishments (HCEs) on violation of relevant laws and malpractices.

According to a statement issued here during first quarter of year 2022, a total of 2564 inspection and enforcement visits were conducted by Anti-quackery teams of SHCC among them 495 HCE’s were found complying the law while 1581 HCE’s were found involved in violation under section 39-i(h).

Total 768 HCE’s were sealed by SHCC and 813 warnings were issued on malpractice and policy violations. Additionally, 430 follow-up inspections were also conducted on previously legally de-sealed HCE’s to ensure compliance of the relevant law, said the statement.

Fines were imposed on practitioners who were non-qualified or working beyond scope of the law. Total penalties amounting to Rs 4.8 million imposed on multiple offenders during the quarter. Reports compiled by Directorate of Anti-quackery SHCC indicated a surge of illegal clinics since January 2022 across the province, creating an urgent need for SHCC teams to probe and identify illegal clinics propping up in heavily populated areas.

According to the Director-Anti Quackery SHCC, Zeeshan Shah the commission has achieved a growth momentum of 47 percent in the quarter. SHCC teams worked round the clock with law enforcement agencies for the welfare of healthcare practitioners to facilitate them in registering their clinics with SHCC enabling them to be identified as responsible service providers and not ‘quacks’, he said.