Parliament only solution to every problem: Malik

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Musadik Malik Saturday said the Parliament is the only solution to every problem where we can present all sort of issue to resolve for smooth democratic process of the country. Every country has its own issues and democracy is the only way to tackle all in an effective manner, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Musadik Malik said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had increased more problems for the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir due to their poor foreign policy which was resulted in abolition of Article 70. Criticizing the PTI government’s foreign policy, he said that the former government molded it for political interest which also caused harmful for the country in larger interest.