Fatima Fertilizer elevates Rabel Sadozai as first female marketing director

Fatima Fertilizer has announced that Rabel Sadozai, a seasoned marketing professional, has been recently promoted to lead the Sales and Marketing function within the organization.

Rabel has become the first-ever female within Pakistan’s agriculture and fertilizer sector to have claimed such a high ranking position. This comes as a bright futuristic prospect since Rabel is a true representation of 22 million empowered women, directly or indirectly associated with the Agriculture sector of Pakistan.

In line with the new role, Rabel will utilize her 22 years of earned experience to set even higher standards within her work domain. Having been associated with Fatima Fertilizer for over 9 years, she was able to effectively lead the functions related to marketing communications. Her most significant achievement is related to steering the effort of introducing Pakistan’s first-ever Kissan Day on December 18, 2019, which was duly recognized by the Federal Government and has been adopted as an annual event ever since by all Government and industry stakeholders. In addition, she has also been instrumental in promoting farmer-focused communication across traditional and digital media to highlight their ongoing challenges and promote solutions to uplift their economic and social status.

Chairman of Fatima Group, Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar has also time and again stressed on the need for innovative and insight based marketing to reach out to the farmers of Pakistan and help them increase their yield and productivity. Sarsabz Fertilizer’s disruptive marketing strategy based on the brand promise of 10% greater yield has been a game changer not just for the company but farmers livelihood and Pakistan’s prosperity at large. He also added that he and his team are working hard to promote equal opportunity within the company and believe in promoting a culture where women feel valued and empowered.

Pakistan has a lot of potential for growth but undeniably, one of the biggest untapped potential is its enormous women population that still awaits inclusion in the national economy. Women participation in Pakistan’s labour force currently stands at 25 percent as against a staggering 82 percent of men. Within this paltry number of working women, 90 percent take up extremely low-paid unskilled jobs in the traditional agriculture and informal sectors.

The situation is equally grim in the civil sector where women mostly occupy low to middle-ranking positions, while the corporate sector only accounts for 5 percent of women holding senior managerial positions. Fortunately, there is growing realization with regards to the underrepresentation of women in the formal economy and it has led to encouraging policy reforms and on-ground action to foster inclusion of women across all fields of life.