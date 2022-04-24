China’s ZIEC among successful bidders for N-25 Dualization

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has declared China’s Zhongding International Engineering Co. Ltd (ZIEC) and its JV partner, one of the successful bidders for the dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of National Highway (N-25). According to Gwadar Pro, the NHA announced the evaluation report under Rule-351 of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) for the dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of N-25 section III from km 102+000-km 171+900. The JV of ZIEC and Progressive Technical Association Pvt. Ltd. is the top qualified bidder. Zhongding International Construction Group Co., Ltd also known as Zhongding Group is a comprehensive multinational management group accumulating over sixty years of domestic and over two decades of international engineering contracting and overseas resources investment experiences. Last May, Central Development Working Party Meeting (CDWP) had approved the ‘Dualization of Khuzdar Kuchlak’ section of N-25 with a length of 330.52 km. In September 2021, NHA had invited e-bidding for the project and provided an online platform to carry out procurement to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in the process.