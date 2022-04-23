PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned a terrorist attack launched from across the border on the security forces in North Waziristan.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the shaheed Havaldar Taimur, Naek Shoaib and Sepoy Saqib.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack, said a press release.

The prime minister also lauded the courage and resolve of the security forces to protect the country’s borders and maintain peace in the country.