PTI files another petition in IHC in foreign funding matter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Saturday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case.

PTI’s Leader Aamir Mehmood Kayani had filed the petition through his lawyer Shah Khawar Advocate. He also name ECP and 17 political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Part (BAP), Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) as respondents in the case.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that ECP was taking action against PTI adopting a way of discrimination. The ECP had refused to conduct the scrutiny of these political parties, he added.

He prayed the court to order ECP to investigate the bank accounts of 17 political parties and complete the process within thirty days.

He said that the ECP should also publicise the details of accounts of these political parties.