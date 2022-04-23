40 maunds dead chicken meat seized in Lahore

Renala Khurd livestock team seized 40 maunds meat of dead hens being delivered to Lahore during a raid on Saturday when they confiscated the delivery van.

The van was taken to Lahore, Pakistan, where the tainted meat was scheduled to be delivered.

Majid Masih and Kashif, two of the accused, were apprehended by the raiding squad.