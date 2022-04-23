Hania and Ali Rehman Khan coming to Dubai to promote film

Pakistani actors Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan are heading to Dubai soon to promote the release of their latest movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ set to release in May. Amir and Rehman Khan along with director Wajahat Rauf will walk the red carpet and meet fans on May 4 at 7pm at Roxy Cinemas, City Walk Dubai. According to a statement, ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ is an upcoming social romantic comedy that’s written by Mohsin Ali and directed and produced by Wajahat Rauf under Showcase Productions. The story revolves around a married couple who have been trying to conceive for many years. It is set to release on May 5 in the UAE, just in time for Eid Al Fitr.