Kareena shares pic of Taimur Ali Khan’s Easter treat

It’s Easter and that means it is time for the tasty treats and decadent desserts to make it to the dinner table.

And, it looks like Kareena Kapoor KHan and Saif Ali Khan got the memo to make this Easter an absolutely delicious affair. And lucky for us, we got a glimpse of what the Bollywood couple – more specifically their son, Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed on the happy Sunday. The little one marked the festival with delicious Easter-themed cake. Kareena has shared a snap of him enjoying a chocolate cake pop covered with white cream, the structure of it appeared like an Easter egg. Kareena Kapoor Khan added a sticker of Easter egg with the snap. If you want to make some Easter-special egg recipes at home, we have just what you need.

EASTER EGGS — this is the simplest one. All you need is butter, cream and sugar and you are set for the party.

CHOCOLATE EASTER EGGS — how many of you like to dig in delicacies prepared with chocolate? If you do, then you must try out these chocolate Easter eggs and treat yourself. It’s made with milk, butter, sugar and chocolate. Try this out at home and trust us on this one, you’ll love it.

DEVILLED EGGS — devilled eggs are delicious and spell indulgence from a distance. Now, imagine savouring eggs that are stuffed with a creamy mixture of spices, herbs and sauces. Are you drooling already?

CREAM EGGS — this Easter, try to make your own chocolate-coated Easter eggs. Sometimes, it’s even more interesting to involve your family in the process and enjoy it. If you want to indulge in some fun activity and create some good cream eggs this Easter, you must refer to the recipe once and treat your tastebuds.

PICNIC EGGS — demand some unique dishes and this could be an interesting take on the regular Easter eggs. Picnic eggs show you how creatively you can savour eggs. Get all the required ingredients in your kitchen and you are good to go.