KPTMA urges government to decrease interest rates

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah Khan Friday urged government to decrease interest rate on bank loan keeping in view problems of business community. In a press release issued here, Salim Saifullah said that business community is already confronted with many problems and unable to bear the burden of mark-up rates. He urged government to decrease interest rate from 12.5pc to single digit. He said that business growth rate has been affected due to high inflation. Salim Saifullah said that relief in interest rate would affect business activities in a positive way and facilitate businessperson’s community.