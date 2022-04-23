Graana.com declared ‘Fastest Growing Brand of the Year’ 2021

Graana.com, Pakistan’s 1st online real estate marketplace, has been named the ‘Fastest Growing Brand of the Year’ in the Online Realtors category in the 11th edition of the ‘Brand of the Year’ awards, organised by Brands Foundation. “It is an honour to be recognised at this esteemed level by the professional community,” stated CEO Shafiq Akbar. “It is a testament to our track record of creating shared value for our clients and stakeholders. It also reminds us to not rest on our laurels but to continue to evolve.”

Graana.com offers a number of innovative services to transform Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. Its portfolio of marketing development projects has already established its legacy as a brand embarking on new frontiers in the real estate sector.

“It gives me immense pleasure to receive this award,” added Group Director Farhan Javed. “The growth of our client base and high-quality marketing activity are key factors in our brand’s development.”

It is pertinent to state that the formal ceremony will take place after Eid, where business magnates and senior representatives of leading brands from various sectors are invited.

“The value of leading brands continues to flourish in a growing number of sectors in Pakistan,” said Shaikh Rashid Alam, Founder & CEO of Brands Foundation. “This platform is a celebration of their achievements, especially during one of the most disruptive economic periods in global history.”

Brands Foundation is an independent and non-profit organisation that is dedicated to advancing international standards for the benefit of the local industries as well as their consumers. Since its inception in 2007, the Brand of the Year awards have been paying tribute to companies that have redefined brand engagement in their respective categories. Winners are selected by a panel on the basis of expert analysis, a nationwide consumer survey and qualitative brand research.