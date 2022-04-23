Meeting has strengthened our stance on letter: PTI

Former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI’s stance had been strengthened after Friday’s NSC meeting. Speaking to the media, he said that the meeting had endorsed the viewpoint of the meeting held in March. “Bilawal and Maryam were saying that this document was fabricated, not based on facts and drafted in the Foreign Office. The NSC endorsed the document after receiving a briefing from the former envoy which proves that it was based on facts and was correct.”

Qureshi reiterated that the statement released on Friday has endorsed the minutes of the March meeting. “And what do those minutes say? They say there was interference in Pakistan’s internal and political matters,” he said, adding that it was also clear which country was responsible for the interference.

“Today, the current government has further damaged its credibility and the people’s trust,” he said, adding that it was becoming clear that this was “cover up attempt”. Qureshi also called for formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter by conducting an open hearing.