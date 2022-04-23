Envoy shared professional assemment with NSC: FO

The spokesperson of Foreign Office Friday said that ambassador Asad Majeed Khan briefed the National Security Committee about the context and content of the Cypher Telegram in question, and shared his professional assessment. In response to press queries regarding ambassador Asad Majeed Khan’s remarks at the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), he said, “his briefing and assessment are accurately reflected in the statement issued at the conclusion of the NSC meeting on Friday.”

The National Security Committee (NSC) Friday said there was no foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan-led government, according to a statement released after a meeting of the body.

“The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington. Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram,” it stated.

The meeting of the NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was attended by Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar and senior civil and military officers.