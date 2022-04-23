Alvi administers oath to three federal ministers

President Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath to three newly appointed federal ministers and one minister of state in a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The three federal ministers who took oath include PML-Q’s Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PML-N’s Javaid Latif and Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s (BNP) Agha Hassan Baloch. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

President Alvi also administered oath to BNP-Mengal’s Mohammad Hashim Notezai as a minister of state.

Earlier, the President had excused himself from administering oaths to PM Shehbaz Sharif and members of his cabinet. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani had performed the constitutional duty in Alvi’s stead.