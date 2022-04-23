French police cleared on appeal of raping Canadian tourist

A French appeals court on Friday overturned the convictions of two police officers accused of raping a Canadian woman at their Paris headquarters eight years ago.

The drawn-out case involving Antoine Quirin and Nicolas Redouane was widely followed and stoked claims of impunity for the security forces. But the two were sentenced to seven years in prison in 2019.

They admitted to bringing Emily Spanton to their offices following a night of drinking in April 2014, though they insisted the sex was consensual.

A distraught Spanton later testified she told officers on duty at the fabled 36 Quai des Orfevres police HQ that she had been raped by up to three men, but said she was treated like a drunk and told to “go home”.