Earth Day celebrated

On April 22 over 1 billion people in 193 countries celebrate Earth Day to mark the anniversary of the modern environmental moment that started in 1970. Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab) has played an important role in making the environment nature friendly, that is why most of the initiatives taken by CBD Punjab are ecofriendly.

The Team of CBD Punjab celebrated Earth Day at CBD House Punjab by switching off the lights and air conditioners of CBD Punjab house for 60 minutes as a gesture of energy-saving and curbing the amount of CFC gases that are released into the air. CBD Punjab has always taken dynamic steps to contribute to a healthy environment and save nature as much as it is possible.

Previously CBD Punjab has planted 5000+ trees and relocated many trees instead of cutting them down during the construction of the parking plaza and main boulevard of CBD Punjab. A provisioning of 12,000 tree has already been given to PHA, to be planted in Lahore.

On this occasion Executive Director Commercial LCBDDA, Mohammad Omer said that “preserving the environment and contributing to saving mother earth is the core responsibility of everyone. We here at CBD Punjab ensure environmentally safe and eco-friendly initiatives in our development and construction projects. CBD Punjab has pledged to dynamically contribute to making the environment clean and green. I will request each and every individual to do small bits like tree plantation, energy saving, minimal usage of plastic, and recycling to make our environment green and breathable for our future generations”.

Whether it is marking 100% growth of trees, proposing of LNG-based power plant, or usage of treated and filtered sewerage water for horticulture every step taken by CBD Punjab is a patent that authority is actively taking part in preserving the environment and making mother earth clean and green.