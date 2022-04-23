Over 4 million pilgrims perform Umrah since start of Ramazan

Over four million Muslims have performed Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in the first 20 days of Ramazan, a Saudi official has said. “Since the start of holy Ramazan and until its 20th day, 4.2 million pilgrims were allowed to undertake Umrah in the Grand Mosque in line with health precautions,” said Osama bin Mansour, the deputy head at the Presidency General for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for Congregation Management.

Bin Mansour said competent agencies have optimised their operational capacity to serve Umrah pilgrims during Ramazan including designation of the circumambulation (Tawaf) courtyard that houses the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque for pilgrims, Gulf news reported.

Bin Mansour underlined the integration of services provided at the Grand Mosque in proportion to the needs of pilgrims and worshipers, providing the finest services and developing paths for the elderly and people with disabilities, calling on pilgrims to adhere to the timing designated via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.

“Umrah pilgrims should comply with timings issued for them in their permits,” he added. Saudi authorities have recently loosened measures for performing Umrah as the kingdom has largely relaxed restrictions against COVID-19.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has lifted several precautionary measures including cancellations of permits for praying at the Grand Mosque and visiting the Prophet’s Mohammed (PBUH) Mosque in Medina.

The ministry has also said the immunisation check to enter both holy sites has been scrapped for all worshippers. The ministry has, moreover, cancelled the once-obligatory registration of immunisation data for overseas Muslims to get an Umrah permit. A mandatory presentation of a negative PCR test result to get access to both sacred places has been lifted too.