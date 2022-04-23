Govt to focus on restoration of institutions: Saad

Railways Minister KhwajaSaadRafique has said that the coalition government will focus on restoration of badly handled institutions till completion of its constitutional term. Addressing a press conference here at the PR headquarters on Friday, he said that incompetence, inexperience, incapability, vindictiveness, bad governance and arrogance of Imran Khan was the main cause of his ouster from the government, and his political allies and own party people decided to change the government.

He said that all those people who decided to oppose Imran were known and loyal Pakistani citizens. The minister said that Imran was an incompetent person, who knew only foul language.

“He targeted not only opposition but also barred civil servants from performing their duties,” Saad said. The minister said that a nuclear power with the population of 220 million people could not be run on the basis of vindictiveness.

He said that Imran had attempted to prove the opposition leadership thieves, then tried to declare them anti-Muslims and now he was trying to declare his opponents as traitors.

“What is your achievement for the country for which the international powers would hatch a conspiracy against you,” he questioned Imran Khan. KhSaad said that it was Imran Niazi who had gifted Kashmir to India; it was Imran who declared his meeting with former US president Trump as winning of the World Cup and it was also Imran who launched a campaign against Pakistan-based London Mayor Sadiq Khan. However, he said the government would not take any steps against Imran Khan, as it would just do its work for rebuilding the country.

“Yes, we will respond democratically instead of using dirty or foul language against our opponents,” he added. To a question, he said that Imran should go to the Supreme Court with proofs if the letter he claimed was true.

He said Imran Khan planned a conspiracy against himself with the support of ‘black magic’, adding that everybody knew where the bribe money taken for posting and transfers was being deposited.

“Who sold out precious gifts of Toshakhana?” he questioned.

The minister alleged that Imran wasted about Rs1 billion on helicopter for travelling few kilometres between Bani Gala and the Prime Minister’s House.

To a question, he said that the incumbent government did not believe in arresting anybody as the role of executive was to run the country; however, implementation on law was the job of courts.

To another question about National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said in his personal point of view, NAB should be abolished and its employees should be adjusted in other departments. However, it was not possible now as the decisions should be made through mutual understanding among the coalition partners.

He said that major reforms would surely be made in the NAB draconian laws in near future. KhSaad said that the government of Nawaz Sharif had been toppled due to his firm stand on nuclear tests in 1998 first and on second time due to his efforts for introducing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Replying to Imran Niazi’s assertion why the courts were opened in the night, he said that courts were custodians of the Constitution, and they had to step in when Imran Khan and his party were bulldozing the Constitution. He said that Imran Niazi wanted to derail the democratic system in the country.

To a question about the campaign against some institutions and the government, Saad said that protection of the Constitution and constitutional institutions was a responsibility of the government.

He assured the nation that the Prime Ministers’ House would not be used for planning to arrest opponents and in case of any law violations, the law would make its own way.

To a question about PMLQ leadership, he said that ChShujaat Hussain was an honest politician and he, along with Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, honoured their words.

To a question about lettergate scandal, he said a commission was need of the hour to probe the issue; however, Imran should prove his allegations in the court instead of waving the letter in the public.

About the railways, KhSaadRafique said that structural reforms would be made to remove flaws in the system.

He said that the engine of progress had been put on track and soon the entire department would be mobilised.

“We have come to power to work, and not a single moment will be wasted,” he said.

The minister said that funds had been arranged and no delay would be made in payment of salaries and pensions to Railways employees and pensioners.

He announced 30 per cent concession in rail fare for three days from the first day of EidulFitr. He said that Chairman /Secretary Railways would be appointed from the railway services and the senior most officer would be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer; however, he made it clear that no officer would be terminated and eligible officers would be given responsibilities.