Sindh govt announces scholarships for students securing A-1 grade in 2021 exams

The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK), on Friday said that the Sindh government has announced to award scholarships to those students who secured A-1 grade in the annual examinations 2021, so as to encourage the students. According to a statement, the students of schools affiliated to the board and deaf or hearing-impaired students who have appeared in the annual matriculation examinations-2021 in Science and General Group Regular / Private and Special Chance Examinations and got A-1 grade are advised to submit their mark sheet, “B” form or ID card, current residential address along with their parents ID card and mobile or phone number to their schools. The heads of schools affiliated to the Board will have to send their representatives along with the certified Authority Letter, necessary documents and Proforma issued by the Board, to the Board Office and submit it in the Research Section by April 29. The private students are advised that after verification from the section, submit it to the research section. Proforma can be downloaded from the Board’s official website www.bsek.edu.pk.