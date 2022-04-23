140 policemen get appreciation certificates

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division MirwaisNiaz Friday said that provision and controlling security during the election is no less of a challenge as many polling stations were declared sensitivities and most sensitive during the second phase of Local Body elections in Hazara division. We knew the situation while some of the polling stations those were normal but posed threat on election day. He expressed these views while addressing prize distribution ceremony for the best performing police officers and Jawans of district Abbottabad during the LB polls. About 140 officers and Jawans from Abbottabad district were awarded certificates of appreciation by DIG Hazara for their valuable services.

The DIG further said that the way Abbottabad police have maintained law and order at these polling stations and worked in a highly professional manner is commendable.