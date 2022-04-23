Govt provides all resources to keep PDMA active: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul QuddusBizenjo on Friday said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has always played a leading role in effectively dealing with the situation arising from natural calamities and climatic intensities of changes and is always capable in rescue and relief activities.

The government will provide all necessary resources to keep the PDMA active and dynamic, he added. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Commission.

Advisor to Home and PDMA Mir ZiaullahLangu and other concerned officials were present in the meeting. Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmad Nasir briefed the meeting about different programs which included in the agenda of PDMA.The meeting also approved to increase the emergency stock for the supply of basic necessities to the people affected by natural calamities. The meeting also approved with some amendments to the policy of utilization of Balochistan Disaster Management Fund.