vExpo.pk and Habib Rafique sign agreement to set up “Virtual Smart Offices”

An agreement has been reached between V Expo (Loop Expo Pvt. Ltd.) and Habib Rafique to set up “Virtual Smart Offices”.

According to details, an arrangement has been signed between Project Capital Smart City (FDH Development) of Habib Rafique, a renowned business group of Pakistan, and V Expo (Loop Expo Pvt. Ltd.), a subsidiary of Friday Media Group England.

Habib Rafique Limited, the first smart city maker in Pakistan, has begun building virtual smart offices for all its cell accomplices with the assistance of modern technology. These brilliant workplaces will be open 24 hours per day for Smart City individuals and clients.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Smart City Group COO Malik Aslam and VExpo CEO Naeem Saqib. Director marketing Smar City Mujeeb Ahmad khan and director vExpo. Pk Arslan Munawar were also president in signing ceremony.

Malik Aslam said in this regard that the purpose of creating virtual smart offices is to provide the best facilities to all the members round the clock through modern technology.

He additionally said that these workplaces would be given to every one of the deals accomplices (vendors) of Smart City so they could have direct contact with Pakistanis at home and abroad.

“At first this arrangement is for one year however we trust that we will keep on cooperating for a really long time,” he added. Naeem Saqib, Founder of V Expo, said that Smart City is an immaculate and remarkable task.

With the expansion of Virtual Smart Office, their uniqueness will be additionally upgraded. This inventive thought won’t just reestablish client certainty yet in addition for Pakistanis abroad. They can likewise get a wide range of data without venturing out from home.

He likewise promised that individuals of Pakistan, as well as the entire world, would be made mindful with the assistance of V Expo so most extreme venture could be brought Pakistan and contribute to the development and prosperity of people.