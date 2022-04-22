Major martyred as terrorists raid security forces post close to Awaran

A Pakistan Army major was martyred Thursday night when terrorists “raided a security forces post” near Awaran in Balochistan, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists raided the security forces post in the general area of Kahan, near Awaran.

The ISPR said that after successfully repulsing the raid, the security forces pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains.

“At one of the blocking positions established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces,” said the military’s media wing.

The ISPR said that during the skirmish Major Shahid Basheer embraced martyrdom and another soldier was injured while causing heavy losses to the terrorists.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” said the ISPR.