Govt wants timely completion of all development projects in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Friday said that the provincial government would not compromise on the timely completion of development projects.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on construction and repair of bridges at PK-69 in his office here. Irrigation department officials, area elders attended the meeting. The provincial minister was apprised in detail about the repair of protective embankments.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to do their utmost to complete the project as soon as possible while maintaining high standards of development schemes in the constituency.

He said the government wants to utilize all their capabilities and resources so that projects of public interest can be completed on time.

He said with the completion of the development projects it would bring financial and economic development to the area wherein the people could take maximum benefits. He said such development and prosperity of the people is the top priority of the government.

He said that the provincial government was pursuing a development agenda to solve the problems facing the people which would significantly improve the living conditions of the people of the province.