81,132 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has released the annual Islamic pilgrimage quota for different countries throughout the world, and as many as 81,132 Pakistanis would be privileged to complete the mandatory obligation of conducting Hajj this year.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Indonesia received the largest quota, followed by Pakistan, which would be able to conduct Hajj this year with 81,132 persons.

A list of countries and their respective quotas has been provided by the Saudi Hajj Ministry.

After a two-year prohibition on the entry of Hajj pilgrims from all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi government has allowed foreigners to do Hajj after a two-year wait.

In reaction to the pandemic, Saudi Arabia limited the annual pilgrimage to its nationals and residents, with a maximum limit of 60,000 pilgrims.

Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

Meanwhile, President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Holy Mosques Abdul-Rahman Al-Sudais has announced that Tahajjud prayers in Masjidul Haram would be started at 12:45am.

This routine will continue till last 10 days of Ramazan, Al-Sudais said adding that the Holy Quran recitation in Tahajjud prayers would be completed on the night of 29th Ramazan.

Sheikh Sudais delivered a speech after Isha Prayers about the virtues of the last 10 nights of Ramadan and establishment of Tahajjud Prayers which will commence from tonight at 12:45 AM pic.twitter.com/HokxHsThd7 — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) April 21, 2022