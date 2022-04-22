Daily Times

Friday, April 22, 2022


Shadab Khan urges authorities to protect children

Web Desk

 

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan prayed for the safe return of a 14-year-old Karachi girl who has been missing for nearly a week, and urged authorities to protect and secure our children.

Taking to Twitter, Shadab wrote: “Prayers for #DuaZehra and family. May she and all missing children get back to their parents safely.”

 


“I urge authorities to protect and safeguard our children. They are our future, there is nothing more important,” he added.

 

