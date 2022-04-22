Shadab Khan urges authorities to protect children

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan prayed for the safe return of a 14-year-old Karachi girl who has been missing for nearly a week, and urged authorities to protect and secure our children.

Taking to Twitter, Shadab wrote: “Prayers for #DuaZehra and family. May she and all missing children get back to their parents safely.”

— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 21, 2022



“I urge authorities to protect and safeguard our children. They are our future, there is nothing more important,” he added.