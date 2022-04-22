PM stresses to go beyond politics to provide relief to people

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for all political parties to work together to resolve problems facing the country.

In a meeting with Muttahid Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Member of National Assembly Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, he said it was the need of the hour to go beyond political interests and provide relief to the people.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui assured the prime Minister of MQM’s full support in this regard. Overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.