Lahore board declares matric exam date sheet

The Lahore Board of Intermediates has released the date sheet for the 2022 Annual Matriculation Examination, which will begin on May 10.

Four papers will be taken during the first four days, including Arabic, Civics, and Business Studies.

Pakistan Studies’ final examination will be held on May 25.

However, Class Ninth examinations will begin on May 26. The examinations will be held until June 10, 2022.

The Practical Examinations will begin on June 21 and will last until July 18.