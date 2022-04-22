LHC asks reason from Punjab governor for not taking oath to Hamza

Lahore’s high court has put off hearing Hamza Shehbaz’s petition to take the oath of office until 11 am on Friday. The court has asked the governor of Punjab, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, to explain why he didn’t do so.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti asked the advocate general of Punjab for help in the case. He asked him to tell the court at 11 am why the governor of the province of Punjab didn’t want to give Hamza Shehbaz his oath of office because he didn’t think he could do it.

A lawyer for the state of Punjab said that the governor of Punjab thinks the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab was not done in accordance with the Constitution.”

LHC Chief Justice: “What if the governor of Punjab doesn’t want to take the oath? What will happen then?” In order for the governor not to give an oath, he needs to give a good reason.

Note that Hamza Shehbaz has hired Ashtar Ausaf Advocate to help him with his case after his former lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar was named law minister of the federal government.