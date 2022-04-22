President Alvi agrees to administer oath of ministers today

President Arif Alvi, who consistently stated his inability to take the oath of office from members of the federal cabinet due to health concerns, has finally caved in and agreed to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

Three federal ministers and one state minister will administer the oath of office to the president today.

Today, Chaudhry Salik Hussain of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Mian Javed Latif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Agha Hassan of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) will be sworn in as federal ministers, while Mohammad Hashim Khan Notezai, also of the BNP, will be sworn in as state minister.