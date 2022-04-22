Three people died in accident near Jaranwala

Three people died Friday when a car and a trailer collided near Jaranwala.

People in a car were going somewhere when it was hit by a truck that was speeding, police say. Hasnain Rizvi and Adnan Jaffery were killed.

The person who died belonged to Wazirabad. To bury them, they were moved to Jafferia Colony in Wazirabad, which is where they lived before they died.

People prayed for them at their funerals with sobs and tears, police said.

The third person who died in the accident was named Yasir Jaffery, and he was killed. Police say that he lived in Gujranwala.