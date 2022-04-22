PM Shahbaz to chair National Security Committee meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) later today (Friday).

At 2:30 p.m., the National Security Committee will meet at the Prime Minister’s Office for a huddle. PM Shehbaz will preside over the meeting, which will include all three service chiefs of the armed forces.

The conclave is expected to make important decisions on national defense and security, according to sources.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Army Staff, paid a visit to newly elected Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz received a detailed briefing on national security issues from the army chief.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and COAS Bajwa had a one-on-one meeting at the PM Office.

This was the first meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Army Chief Bajwa since the Centre’s government changed.