Govt to ensure economic development of tribal areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met tribal elders here in North Waziristan and spent time with them.

Tribal elders welcomed the prime minister and thanked him for his first visit to the area which spoke of his focus and concern for the tribal districts.

The prime minister thanked tribal elders for their all-out support in the war against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

He assured the tribal elders that his government would do all to bring comfort in local populace and ensure socio-economic development as dividends of the fight against terrorism.

“The people of tribal districts have rendered great sacrifices and we owe them a lot. We will not let their sacrifices go waste. Our priority will be to ensure civic facilities for local community at par with rest of Pakistan,” he added. The tribal elders assured the prime minister of their complete support for peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan and was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation with a special focus on terrorists’ activities from across the border, the military said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on arrival at Miranshah, the premier was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PM Shehbaz laid a floral wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, the ISPR added.

Later, the military’s media wing said, the premier was briefed on the western border management system including the status of border fencing. The prime minister paid rich tributes to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their success in breaking the back of terrorism.

He said that it was not too long ago that terrorists had been indiscriminately targeting innocent men, women, children, educational institutions and state infrastructure across the country. “Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating and degrading all types of terrorist organisations and dismantling their infrastructure,” he added. The nation stands united in this endeavour, and we shall together succeed insha’Allah, the premier concluded.