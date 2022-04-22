Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, April 22, 2022


PM changes Ehsaan Mazari’s portfolio

Agencies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has withdrawn the portfolio of Federal Minister for Human Rights Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari.

According to a notification issued in this regard, Mazari has now been appointed as the federal minister for inter-provincial coordination. It is worth mentioning that 33 ministers took oath on Tuesday, however, the portfolios of six MNAs are yet to be finalised. Mazari is a senior leader of the PPP and won the 2018 general elections from NA-197 Kashmore. Here’s a list of all the federal ministers, and state ministers to PM who have been assigned their portfolios.

Submit a Comment