PM changes Ehsaan Mazari’s portfolio

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has withdrawn the portfolio of Federal Minister for Human Rights Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari.

According to a notification issued in this regard, Mazari has now been appointed as the federal minister for inter-provincial coordination. It is worth mentioning that 33 ministers took oath on Tuesday, however, the portfolios of six MNAs are yet to be finalised. Mazari is a senior leader of the PPP and won the 2018 general elections from NA-197 Kashmore. Here’s a list of all the federal ministers, and state ministers to PM who have been assigned their portfolios.