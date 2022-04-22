LHC disposes of petition against Buzdar’s resignation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday disposed of a petition, filed against acceptance of resignation of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, after being withdrawn. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition, filed by Tanveer Sarwar.

During the proceedings, the chief justice expressed his annoyance and observed that the petitioner was not an aggrieved party. If the former chief minister did not have objection over acceptance of his resignation, then how the petitioner could approach the court in this regard, he asked.At this, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded with the court for allowing withdrawal of the petition.

The LHC chief justice observed that such applications were moved for cheap publicity in the name of public interest. Why not one million fine be imposed on the petitioner, the CJ asked.

Later, the chief justice disposed of the petition, after being withdrawn.

Tanveer Sarwar had submitted that Buzdar’s resignation was not addressed to the Punjab governor, but to the prime minister of Pakistan. He prayed to the court to declare acceptance of Buzdar’s resignation ‘unconstitutional’.