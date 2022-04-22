‘Missing’ retired military officer ‘safely’ reaches family in London

Major (retd) Adil Raja, a retired army officer, has said that he has safely reached his family in London following reports that he had gone missing from Islamabad.

“There is a lot to say but I will reveal it at the right time. After this if something happens to my mother or other loved ones, I will not care about anyone else,” he wrote on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He also shared a copy of his complaint registered with the Punjab Police stating he was given “life threats”. According to the copy, the complaint was registered on April 19. Reports about Raja’s disappearance surfaced on social media earlier this week when his wife Sabine Kayani posted on Twitter about her husband’s disappearance. “I’ve been desperately trying to contact my husband @soldierspeaks but haven’t been able to trace him. Neither has anyone else. Does anybody have any information about him? Any help will be most appreciated,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

“Men claiming to be from the FIA raided my Mother in laws house, while @soldierspeaks was not there. Her house is hardly 100 metres away from the Army house. Shortly after this we lost contact with my husband,” she wrote in another tweet.