Sharjeel Memon to be inducted into Sindh cabinet

The Sindh government decided on Thursday to induct former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon into its cabinet and de-notified transport minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah. Memon has been facing multiple corruption cases and was arrested during the last PPP government in an Rs5.7 billion corruption and assets beyond means case. He is now out on bail. “Memon will take the oath of his ministry tomorrow. His portfolio is yet to be confirmed,” an official of the services and general administration department said. It may be mentioned here that around 50 cabinet members including ministers, advisors and special assistants are already in the Sindh cabinet working in various departments and with the induction of Memon, the size of the provincial cabinet will stand at 51. Last year, the Sindh High Court allowed the PPP leader to go to Dubai and ordered him to deposit Rs1 million surety. A two-judge bench, headed by Justice KK Agha, heard Memon’s plea requesting the removal of his name from the exit control list.













