Parliamentarians hope Durrani to ensure rule of law

The parliamentarians on Thursday congratulated Zahid Akram Durrani for being elected unopposed Deputy Speaker National Assembly, expressing confidence that he would ensure rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament. Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) felicitated Zahid Akram Durrani on assuming charge as deputy speaker of the august House. He said that the former prime government Imran Khan was pushing country towards anarchy, chaos and civil war.

He said un-necessary narrative of American interference was being promoted in the country. USA pressurized Pakistan thrice in history, he added. He said first Pakistan was threatened when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was asked to be away from nuclear programme, second time America forced Pakistan in 1998, when the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to not conduct nuclear tests in response to Indian atomic explosions and threat came after the 9/11 incident. Ghous Baksh Mehr of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) while felicitating the new speaker hoped that he would follow the constitution and work for supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament. Shahida Rehmani of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) while congratulating the newly elected Deputy Speaker said his party always struggled for the supremacy of the parliament and the constitution.

The coalition parties have out thrown fascist government of Imran Khan, she said.She said the people had pinned their hopes for addressing of their issues. The government has to pay attention to address grieve issues including myopic economy and energy crisis etc. Rana Muhammad Ishaq of PML-N said the past PTI government borrowed record loans during last four years but did not launch any mega project in the country. Maulana Asad Mehmood of MMAP while congratulating the Deputy Speaker said the past government mortgaged our sovereignty with International Monetary Fund. Now, there was dire need to carry out proper legislation and address the masses problems, he added.He expressed confidence that the coalition government would work together and put the country on consistent path of progress and prosperity.

Raja Riaz of PTI while felicitating Zahid Akram Durrani as Deputy Speaker unopposed expressed the hope that the Chair would take along all the parliamentarians and gave equal weightage to them. He demanded action against those who had violated or abrogated the Constitution whether it was the National Assembly or Provincial Assembly. He also called for exemplary punishment so that no one could dare committing such an act. JI legislator Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali demanded of the government to announce weekly off on Friday instead of Sunday. He stressed the need for enforcing Islamic laws in the country. Ahmad Hassan of PTI appreciated the Apex Court and others national institutions to ensuring supremacy of law and constitution and support of the democracy. He advised the public not to follow PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he was misleading the people by false narrative. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi felicitated both Speakers and Deputy Speakers upon their elections as custodians of the House.He said the parliamentary norms were badly smashed and crushed during the last four years.

He expressed the hope that the new custodians of the House would uphold the sanctity of this august house and ensured supremacy of the Parliament. He said in the past, the Business Advisory Committee of the House was made redundant by the former Speaker. He went on to say that meetings of various standing committees were held on personal liking and disliking. Standing Committee on Communication met only for six times during the last three and half years, he added. Abbasi that incorrect information was provided to this house during the said period and despite his repeated requests, no action was taken. He demanded to make committee of the House and Library functional. Later, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani thanked the lawmakers, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other allied political parties for extending support in his election as Deputy Speaker. He vowed to restore sanctity of the Chair and run the House affairs without any discrimination and in line with the constitution. He regretted that the former Speaker and Deputy Speaker had violated the constitution especially during the no confidence motion against Imran Khan.