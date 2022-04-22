HHRD distributes Rs50m food packages among orphans

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan has distributed a holistic Ramazan package of Rs50 million among 5,000 deserving families in the country.

The food items were distributed among orphans and deserving families of the community who were in dire need of assistance and relief. The representatives of HHRD, distributed food items containing essential items of 25kg packages including flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil, tea, pulses, white chickpeas, dates, and vermicelli among orphan and deserving families across Pakistan. The HHRD has also initiated awareness programs and walks on Orphan Day in which they distributed cash, Eidi distribution, school bags, stationery, uniforms, and honored grand Iftaar dinners for orphans in the whole country.

These views were expressed by Regional Manager Punjab Sajid Ali Chadhar, and District Coordinator Khush Hal Shaheen in a ceremony held at Punjab School Campus Thokar Niaz Baig here on Thursday. Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Lahore Abdul Aziz Abid, Ahmad Nawaz Ranjha, President NAFS Rana Awais Khan, Spokesperson Rescue 1122 Farooq Ahmad, Research Scholar Karamat Ali, M Yousaf Sajjad (Human Rights Department), Rana Hassan Afzal from Allah Waly Trust, Dr Saqib from Amazon, and a large number of orphans and their mothers were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Sajid Ali said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) said “I and person who looks after an orphan and provides for him, will be in paradise like this putting his index and middle fingers together”. He further added that there are about five million orphans in Pakistan half of whom are leading a difficult life. He requested that Governments, Private Institutions, NPOs, NGOs, and individuals should come forward to support them in the areas of food, health, education, and psychosocial support, so that, they may be able to become better citizens of Pakistan. He assured that their organization would leave no stone unturned to become them respectfulness, loyal, trustworthy, honest and patriotic citizen through provision of quality education and grooming. At this occasion, Ameer JI Lahore, Spokesperson Rescue 1122 and other also spoke about the services of HHRD.

In the end, Regional Manager HHRD Sajid Ali along with guests distributed food packages, cash, stationery, and uniforms among orphans. He also thanked the distinguished guests and participants for attending the ceremony.