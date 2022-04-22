NAB says it made Rs584b recovery in last four years

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday refuted reports of zero recovery by the accountability watchdog during last four years and said that it has recovered Rs584 billion during the period.

“An audit of all recoveries and expenses have already been carried out by Auditor General of Pakistan,” it said and added, “The NAB has also presented the record before the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament.”

The watchdog further said that cases against top suspects are already being proceeded in trial or appellate courts while 1405 suspects have been convicted after successful trial so far. “Legal action will be taken against those spreading baseless reports.”

NAB issued a statement in response to the allegations made against its 4-year performance. The bureau refuted news items accusing that the NAB had incurred Rs18 billion in expenditure. NAB statement states that Rs. 26 billion was distributed among 177,408 people affected by housing societies’ scams.

NAB mentioned that a total of Rs460 billion was recovered from the owners of a housing society, and its efforts led to a recovery of £140 million in London. It added that a sizeable amount of the money was given to the governments and institutions with records.

The statement revealed that necessary legal action is being taken against the ‘baseless allegations’ and clarified that an audit had been conducted until June 2021 with the help of the Auditor General of Pakistan. NAB has properly responded to the concerns of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding all the recoveries. All the accused people are on trial in the appellate and trial courts, with 1,405 people having been convicted so far.