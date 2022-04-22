All the bombshells from the Kardashians’ court trial with Blac

Blac Chyna’s trial against the Kardashians is officially underway.? ?Nearly five years after Chyna, born Angela White, filed a lawsuit against the entire family-including her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and his mom Kris Jenner-her case is heading to trial.? ?Haven’t been keeping up? We’ve got you. In 2017 Chyna filed a lawsuit, alleging that the family was responsible for derailing her reality TV show career. She and Rob starred in their own E! spinoff, 2016’s Rob & Chyna, before splitting that December. In her suit, Chyna alleges that the Kardashians were behind the cancellation of the show’s second season and is suing them for defamation. Simultaneously, she is also suing Rob for assault, battery and harassment. As a result, Chyna is seeking upwards of $100 million in damages. In addition to Chyna and her lawyer, Lynne Cianni, Kim, Khloe, Kris and Kylie were all present for the California court proceedings on April 18.













