Bitcoin climbs higher to $42,614 as cryptos consolidate gains

The cryptocurrency market remained bullish for the third day in a row on Thursday, with market capitalisation gaining 1.6 percent to reach $2.06 trillion. As of 1430 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price jumped 2.5 percent to $42,614. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $807 billion. Bitcoin has gained 3.4 percent of its value during the last seven days. Overall, BTC climbed higher for a fourth consecutive day. After a bottom of $40,961.10 during Wednesday’s session, BTC raced to an intraday peak of $42,709.75 earlier on Thursday. This is the highest point Bitcoin has reached since April 10. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, surged by 1.55 percent to $3,149. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $370 billion. ETH has been one percent up in the past seven days. ETH has also recorded its fourth consecutive higher high, following a breakout from the $3,150 ceiling a day earlier. However, Thursday saw this breakout finally sustained, with ETH rallying to a high of $3,166.33. Thursday’s peak has been the highest ETH has traded at since April 11. Similarly, XRP price inched up by 0.07 percent to reach $0.758. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $75.8 billion with this increase. XRP has gained 4.8 percent of its value during the last seven days.













