Maya talks about her wedding plans

Leading actress Maya Ali was recently spotted in private TV channel’s ‘Sehri transmission’ along with Osman Khalid Butt. Maya Ali while revealing her wedding plans, mentioned that “Honestly speaking I’ll not go for a grand lavish wedding ceremony. I just want my close family members and friends to be a part of my wedding.” “I do have a plan for a destination wedding, but in Pakistan. Pakistan is a beautiful country itself. I’ll explore the exquisite locations in Pakistan. Like recently Mariyam Nafees got married in Swat, just like that I’ll select another beautiful location in Pakistan”, added Maya Ali.













