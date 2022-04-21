Jessica Simpson doesn’t regret doing ‘Newlyweds’ with Nick Lachey

Even Jessica Simpson can admit that “Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?” was TV gold.

Asked about her and then-husband Nick Lachey’s two-year stint on Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica on the April 18 episode of The Real, the fashion mogul responded, “No, I don’t regret that at all. I mean, if anything, it was great TV. It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun.”

Indeed, Simpson, who starred on the programme with Lachey from 2003 to 2005, said the two “got to do a lot things” they might not have done otherwise. Although, she admitted she could have done without the camping. As she put it, “There were definitely, like, moments where it was like, ‘Put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you’ll get good TV.'”

In fact, Simpson said she doesn’t regret anything in life. “I never have. No, I learn from it,” she continued. “There’s a lesson in everything.”

Years after their 2005 split, Simpson shares Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson while Lachey is dad to Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5, with wife Vanessa Lachey.

And with the Lacheys dominating the Netflix dating show scene, would Simpson ever consider going on a reality TV show again? “Oof, no,” she replied. “Well, I mean, reality’s set up so different now. Ours was actually very real and very, like, authentic. But maybe because it was one of the first. But we had a mic pack on from when we woke up to when we went to sleep. Nowadays, like, they have allotted shooting days and that type of thing and it would make it a lot easier.”

Still, she has some insight into the current landscape thanks to Maxwell’s friendship with Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter North West. “My daughter is best friends with North,” the singer shared. “So, I’ve had to talk to Kim and be like, ‘How in the world do you guys do it?’ She is unbelievable. She’s a beast. She’s an incredible mother. She’s really open and you know she just is awesome. And North and Max together are great.”

In addition to talking about her experience with reality TV, Simpson spoke about her weight loss journey. On April 7, Simpson posted a picture of herself in a bikini while on vacation with her family, noting she’s “gained and lost 100lbs 3x.”

During the interview, Simpson spoke about how she believes in “setting small goals for yourself” and what that moment meant to her.

“Being in a bikini was never the main goal,” she said. “I mean; I did that in my 20s. And I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on a bikini because I thought I was just going to be in a one-piece. So when I put that two-piece on, I got super emotional. And I was like, ‘I did this.

It happened.’ It was just, like, in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible.”