Khurshid Shah assumes charge of Ministry of Water Resources

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Thursday assumed charge of the Ministry of Water Resources.

On the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Dr. Kazim Niaz gave a detailed briefing to Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Ministerial Affairs. Talking to the officers present at the meeting, the Minister for Water Resources said that if we work as a team with national spirit then we can succeed in changing the destiny of this country.

“Water is about life, agriculture, industry, and our development,” he said. He said that we will all work hard and diligently for the collective interest of the country so that we can play a significant role in the development of this country.