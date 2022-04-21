LHC orders AG to get instructions from Punjab governor tomorrow

Hamza Shehbaz’s oath-taking case is not going to be heard again. The Lahore High Court has told the advocate general to get permission from the Punjab governor and report back to the court tomorrow.

Thursday was the day that LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti tried to decide whether or not Hamza should become the next chief minister of Punjab. When Hamza Shehbaz, who was elected as Chief Minister of Punjab, refused to be sworn in as Chief Minister because he thought his election had been disputed, the court told the advocate general to get help from Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema. AG should give a report tomorrow. The court told him to.

That’s not what happened. The petitioner’s lawyer, Ahson Bhoon Advocate, asked the court to keep hearing the case after 1 pm because an extra advocate general was already there in court.

Angry at the lawyer’s speed, the chief justice told him off: “Lawyers stay at home for 10 days, and when they come here, they keep on demanding that we decide cases quickly.”

‘Courts follow a system and let the courts work as they see fit.’

The PML-Q wants to join the party

Another thing: The PML-Q filed a petition to join Hamza Shehbaz’s oath-taking petition.

Kamil Ali Agha, the general secretary of the PML-Q, signed the petition.

PML-Q, a party in the Hamza oath-taking case, is also named in the petition. A ruckus broke out in the Punjab Assembly when it was time to choose who would be the next chief minister. In its petition, it asks that the PML-Q be made a party to the case, as well.