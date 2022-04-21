Journey of progress started from where it was halted : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the journey of national development has started from where it had been halted in 2018.

The first ten days of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister reflected that Pakistan was moving towards progress and prosperity, she said in a statement.

For the first time in the history of the country, members of the cabinet belonging to different parties were committed to work together for development of the country, Maryam Aurangzeb maintained.

The minister opined that congratulatory messages from the countries received by the prime minister around the world were a clear indication of the improvement in foreign policy after almost four years.

The present government, she said, enjoyed the confidence of not only the people of Pakistan but also the friendly countries.